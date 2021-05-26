Warwickshire County Councillor Grant Fund opens to community and voluntary organisations

Voluntary and community organisations are being encouraged to apply for grants from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund to support projects that will benefit their c...

Voluntary and community organisations are being encouraged to apply for grants from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund to support projects that will benefit their community.

The application window for the first round of funding from the Councillors' Grant Fund 2021/22 is now open.

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 Councillors with an allocated fund of £6,000 to support small-scale projects within their division that can demonstrate support to keep communities and individuals safe, healthy and independent or support a vibrant economy.

All applications should aim to build community capacity and improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Warwickshire, addressing one or more of the following key priority areas:

Improve community assets and their sustainability

Improve access to services

Improve financial capability

Reduce loneliness and isolation

Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

Promote equalities and inclusivity

Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact

Projects that continue to support Covid-19 and the wider impacts of the pandemic will also be considered.

Projects supported through the 20/21 fund included the provision of outdoor gym equipment; arts projects including outdoor theatre performances; and supporting community halls and community centres to open and hold activities. Funds were also allocated to provide digital solutions to allow projects and services to continue online during the pandemic.

For more information about the Councillor Grant Fund in Warwickshire and the available funding please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

Organisations or groups can apply online for Councillor Grant Funding. The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is 5pm on Sunday 11 July.

For organisations or groups looking for support to complete their application forms, help is on hand from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action and Warwickshire County Council's Localities & Communities Officers.

They are jointly holding two online workshops on Monday 7 June (18.30 – 19.30) and Wednesday 9 June (14.30 – 15.30) which will include:

Guidance on eligibility of projects

Advice on completing the Councillors Grant Fund application

Signposting to other funding or support services

There will also be an opportunity for networking and informal conversations with both WCC and WCAVA representatives.

Groups are invited to book a place through these links

Monday 7 June, 18.30 - 19.30

Wednesday 9 June 14.30 - 15.30

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “The Councillor grant is an opportunity for not for profit voluntary and community organisations or groups to present local projects and schemes requiring funding to their councillors.

“In the past, projects that have received financial contributions have made a positive difference to local communities and Warwickshire County Councillors are very keen to support as many local organisations and groups as possible.

“Groups are able to make their applications online and support is available to help them do this so I would urge these organisations or groups to act quickly and apply for this funding before the 11 July deadline.”