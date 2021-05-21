Good response to additional COVID-19 testing, as vaccination bus is launched in Nuneaton

There’s been a good response from residents and businesses to the additional COVID-19 testing measures that have been introduced in and around the Abbey and Wembrook wards in Nunea...

There’s been a good response from residents and businesses to the additional COVID-19 testing measures that have been introduced in and around the Abbey and Wembrook wards in Nuneaton this week.

From today, residents over the age of 40 in Nuneaton are also being invited to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, if they haven’t already had it, on a special vaccination bus that is situated on the Queen’s Road/Market Place.

The bus is open between 9am-5pm today (Friday 21 May) and tomorrow (Saturday 22 May) and no appointment is needed. This is for a first dose only. For more information visit https://www.happyhealthylives.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/vaccinations-in-nuneaton/.

The additional testing and a ‘turbo charged vaccine plan’ for Nuneaton has been introduced after a small number of cases of a variant of concern were identified in the area by Public Health England, through the national programme of genetic sequencing.

Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and a range of community partners have introduced a suite of additional measures in response.

Volunteers began handing out PCR test kits to residents door-to-door in Abbey Ward yesterday and have been asking residents to complete the tests to help monitor and control the virus in the area.

PCR testing sites with extended hours of operation have been set up at central locations, including Harefield Road, which is open 7 days a week until Sunday 6 June, and Centenary Business Park and Eliot Park, which are open Monday to Friday.

Two temporary PCR test sites have also been set up at Barling Way, Bermuda Business Park and Hammond Close, Attleborough Fields Industrial Centre. Bookings are not required. They are open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm. Hammond Close accepts people on foot only.

A Collect and Drop service is available for people to call in and pick up a home test PCR kit to do at home. They can then return them to the same site or use the provided box to post them to the lab. The locations are Nuneaton United Reform Church, Wembrook Community Centre, Manor Court Baptist Church, and Edward Street community centre

People can also pick up home test PCR kits at the Nuneaton market, where there is a PCR test collection stall on Wednesday and Saturday.

Since the testing activity has increased, over 600 PCR kits have been handed out on the doorstep, over 900 have been picked up from Collect and Drop locations, and over 500 people have attended a test site to take a PCR test.

All individuals who live in Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough - even those with no symptoms - are being advised to book a PCR test through the usual routes by accessing https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test and clicking "my local authority has asked me to have a test" or by ringing 119.

Residents who are unsure whether they should be tested for the COVID-19 can check online using a new postcode checker tool that is now available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/enhancedcovidtesting.

It remains critical that if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, they should isolate with their household and book a test online.

Dr Shade Agboola, Warwickshire's Director of Public Health, said:

"I am very pleased with the response from the public and from businesses in Nuneaton to the additional testing that we have launched in those areas where a small number of cases of a variant of concern have been identified.

“In response to the information from Public Health England, working in partnership with colleagues in the NHS, Warwickshire has requested a greater supply of vaccines be made available for Nuneaton.

“The NHS has worked with us to step up vaccinations to further increase uptake within eligible cohorts, and the vaccine bus is just one way that local people can get the vaccine.

“I urge anyone in Nuneaton who is over the age of 40 and hasn’t yet had their first vaccine dose to get one as soon as possible.

“I also encourage residents to take a PCR test if they receive one at home from our door-to-door volunteers or pick one up themselves in town, or at our dedicated PCR testing sites, and help us to monitor and control the virus in the area.”

Further surge vaccination clinics will be made available over the coming days in addition to those already on offer in the area.

These will include clinics at local pharmacies including Kasli Pharmacy in Tomkinson Road, the Odeon Cinema in Bermuda Park, and Pure Gym in the Ropewalk Shopping Centre.

To book a vaccination online visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119.