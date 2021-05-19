Council officers coordinating door to door testing in Abbey Ward, Nuneaton 

Enhanced testing is starting from Thursday in the Abbey Ward in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire County Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, alongside a range of community and voluntary sector partners will be coordinating a team of people knocking on doors in Abbey Ward from Thursday (20 May 2021) as part of a drive to control the spread of the Indian variant of Covid.

Residents living in the area are being told to expect a member of the team to be knocking on doors between 10.30am and 6.30pm to offer a free PCR test kit for residents to carry out at home. The team will then collect the test kits once they are complete. The tests are for all residents aged 2 and over regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

Talking about the enhanced community testing and door knocking, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“Our team will be knocking on doors in the Abbey Ward in Nuneaton from Thursday as part of a drive to control the spread of the variant of concern in the Borough. We are asking residents living or working in the area to carry out a PCR test regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, to help ensure that the variant does not spread further within the local community.

“The tests are really easy to do and will need to be registered online before dropping them off at a collection point or getting them picked up by the door knocking team. It’s important that everyone living in the local community supports the enhanced testing to help us to track, trace and isolate any further cases.

“For those who are out and about, there are two PCR testing sites now in central Nuneaton. Tests for the centre can be booked online at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/get-tested-for-coronavirus/ Please click that your local authority has asked you to take a test. Alternatively, tests can be booked online and be delivered direct to your door – these can be posted back or taken to our Collect and Drop sites later this week.

“There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, or that the vaccines we have don't protect against it. However, in order to reduce the risk, I am urging all residents to do the right thing for their friends, family and community and get tested.”

In addition to testing, Public Health Warwickshire are also urging those residents who are eligible, to get their vaccines booked in. People should also continue to follow national guidance and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’.

Additional measures will be introduced in the coming days. They include:

A Collect and Drop service for people to pick up a PCR test kit to carry out the test at home, register the test online and then drop the test off to the drop off point.

Additional mobile testing units in key locations in the Borough to support businesses and communities.

Leaflet drops in the local community and affected areas.

Working with voluntary organisations and community leaders to engage with different communities.

Translated materials and interpretation services so that members of our community are aware of the messages.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should book a test as normal online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/get-tested-for-coronavirus/ Do not visit a community LFT test site or a community Collect and Drop site if you have Covid-19 symptoms.

For more information on enhanced testing, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus/enhanced-testing-covid-19