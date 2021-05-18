Warwickshire ‘Our Spaces’ - Call Out for Artists to support Countywide Arts Project

Creative Giants, in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council and the five districts and boroughs, are inviting artists and designers to reimagine public spaces across the county.

In a radical move to reinvigorate the use of public spaces such as town centres and parks in the wake of COVID-19, Creative Giants have been invited by the Council to amplify the work of local artists through a collaborative project that will see a series of dynamic street art schemes installed in eight 8 locations across the county. These include Polesworth, Atherstone, Coleshill, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, Leamington, and Stratford.

The project will be launched with a light-hearted survey asking residents for their thoughts and views of their local town.

Creative Giants is an art-led production agency and studio that places collaboration at the heart of their approach. Believing firmly that art has the power to inspire, stimulate and promote new dialogue, they place artists at the forefront of each project - championing the voice of creatives and the local community at every opportunity.

Simon Vaughan, Managing Director of Creative Giants, said:

"This project is an incredible opportunity for Warwickshire artists to take a central role in re-envisioning how we use our public spaces now that we are on the journey of recovery after the last 12 months. It has never been more important for individuals, communities and local authorities to really consider how our shared environments are used and how they could be used in the future. Now is the time to build ambitious, bold and radical visions of our public spaces that reflect the aspirations of the communities that exist within them."

Creative Giants wants to make the most of local talent and will be inviting artists and designers from across Warwickshire to respond to an open call brief. They’re interested in people working in any art form or creative medium, at any stage in their career, and who do not necessarily have experience of working in public spaces. The 8 successful artists will be mentored by Creative Giants to work with a specialist delivery contractor who will design, build and install the installations in each of the towns.

The Warwickshire Our Spaces project is the beginning of what will hopefully be a long and exciting journey for the county, that will see more public art and public realm interventions being commissioned in the years to come. As such it’s important that we also hear from local residents. As we begin to shape the project, we’re looking for your opinions and stories about the towns to help shape the artists’ briefs. We are launching with a fun survey shortly and would love to hear from anyone who has used the towns. We look forward to listening and finding out your thoughts and feelings about the places we live work and play.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We know how hard the Creative Industry has been hit by the pandemic. It’s great to be able to offer these kinds of opportunities to artists which will not only help this sector start to recover but also contribute to the re-shaping of our towns creating attractive and vibrant places for people to visit.”

Helen Peters, chair of the CWLEP’s Culture and Tourism Business Group and CWLEP board director, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the wonderful artists we have in our area to showcase their innovative skills to a wider audience and create dynamic street art leaving a legacy throughout Warwickshire. “The area’s creative profile has never have been higher as Coventry starts its year as UK City of Culture and this will also help to support the regeneration of Warwickshire’s town centres which is one of the key ambitions of the CWLEP’s Strategic Reset Framework.”

For any artists wishing to take part in the Open Call go to https://creativegiants.art/opportunities/

For further information you can contact Creative Giants at [email protected]