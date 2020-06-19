Rugby Town Centre changes effective from Monday 22nd June

Following the easing of the lockdown by the UK government, more shops and businesses have re-opened.

To help people maintain social distancing there will be several changes implemented in Rugby Town Centre from Monday 22nd May.

These changes will mean that you may have to catch your bus from a different place to normal. Details of the changes are outlined below.

North Street, Church Street, and Clifton Road will become one way eastbound from Monday 22nd June. This means that buses will only be able to serve stops on the eastbound side of the road (HSBC side). Services heading westbound will only be able to serve stands A and B on Clifton Road (by Lawrence Sheriff School). The exact diversion taken will depend on the service. Details for each operator can be found below.



Stagecoach

There will be some stand changes for services in Rugby Town Centre. Full details of the changes can be found on the Stagecoach website. Please check this for regular updates.

Service 585

Service 585 will be able to operate from Coventry to Rugby, Clifton Road as normal. When travelling in the opposite direction the service will pick up from Clifton Road, outside Lawrence Sheriff School, then run via Moultrie Road, Hillmorton Road, Barby Road, Rugby St Cross Hospital, Barby Road, Gyratory, then resume normal route towards Coventry. Passengers from Rugby can either board at Clifton Road (outside Lawrence Sheriff School), or on the A426 opposite Asda.

Arriva Service X84

Service X84 will serve eastbound stops on North Street, Church Street, and Clifton Road as normal. The service will then divert via Whitehall Road and Hillmorton Road meaning the westbound stops on Clifton Road will not be served.

Services 9 & 11

Service 9 & 11 will operate as close to their normal route and timetable as possible however may experience some delays as a result of the one way system.