Commercial development of land adjacent to the A4023 east of Redditch has led to a proposal to introduce 50mph speed limit to both carriageways in between the 40mph and where the A4023 meets the A435.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Coucil propose to introduce a 50 mph speed limit along the A435 near Redditch as described in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public notice (PDF, 65 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 156 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 62 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11202-02 (PDF, 340 kB)

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412536).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 11 June 2021.