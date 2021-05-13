Moors Lane, Rugby - 30 mph Speed Limit No.2 Order 2021

New housing development of land either side of Moors lane on the eastern side of Hillmorton, has led to a proposal to change the speed limit along the section of road in that locale.

Scheme Overview

Currently, there is a National speed limit in place along Moors Lane, Rugby. This length of Highway will soon include a number of accesses leading into new housing developments with the development both side of the carriageway. The proposal, as described in the public notice below is to revoke the existing national speed limit along this road which will then be replaced by a 30mph speed limit.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 14 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 14 kB)

Moors Lane 30mph Speed Limit No.2 Order 2021 (PDF, 62 kB)

Moors Lane 30mph Speed Limit Order 2021 (PDF, 277 kB)

Technical Plans

Consultation Plan (PDF, 1,548 kB)

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Marcus Alford-Longley, Safety Engineering Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412076). Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Marcus Alford-Longley, Safety Engineering Team, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected] (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 4 June 2021.