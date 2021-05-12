Community testing is changing in Warwickshire 

Increased access to testing means that community testing is now changing.

With increased access to testing, especially at home and in the workplace, vaccinations, reducing Covid cases and the reduction in people using community test sites, now is the time to reshape the offer for testing (for those without symptoms of Covid-19) to meet the changing needs of Warwickshire communities.

There is now widespread availability of free home testing kits in Warwickshire, with 100 pharmacies stocking them for easy collection. Test kits can also be booked online to be delivered directly to your door by visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test Testing is also supported through schools and health and care settings and around 600 Warwickshire businesses are also supplying tests for more than 73,000 employees.

From the 24 May, residents who access regular, symptom-free, rapid Covid-19 tests will still be able to visit their local test centre, but operating hours will be changed. When sites are open during the week, the hours will be shorter, but weekends will stay the same. The new operating hours are as follows:

Water Orton Community Hall, Water Orton.

Open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed on Wednesday and Thursday).

United Reform Church, Nuneaton.

Open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed on Tuesday and Wednesday).

Indian Centre, Edward Street, Rugby.

Open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed on Tuesday and Wednesday).

Rear of The Other Place Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, 22 Southern Ln, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed on Tuesday and Thursday).

Adult and Community Learning Site, Pound Lane, Lillington, Leamington.

Open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed on Tuesday and Wednesday).

The Saunders Club, Bedworth – due to the lease expiring, the last day of testing at this site will be on Sunday 30 May. The test centre will permanently close at that point and residents will be able to visit an alternative test site, make use of the mobile test service or book a test kit online to do at home.

Talking about the many ways people can now access testing, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, Shade Agboola said:

“Testing remains a key tool in our armoury as we move into the next phase out of lockdown, but with access to tests now increased through workplace testing, care homes, booking online or by picking a test kit from your local pharmacy, the demand for community testing has significantly reduced. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for our test centres to adapt to the change in the way residents are accessing testing.

“In addition to our test sites we also have a mobile test service which visits different locations around the county each day. The unit can also be used to respond to case rises in local communities, so a fast response can be provided to test, trace and isolate any potential cases.

“Testing for those without symptoms of Covid-19 is still advised twice weekly for anyone leaving home for work, to shop or to socialise. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, please self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test at any of the NHS test sites by booking online at www.NHS.gov.uk or by calling 119.”

To find out more about testing for those without symptoms of Covid-19 or to find your nearest test centre please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk or https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/regular-rapid-coronavirus-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms/