Warwick District CPE Variation No. 7 (Electric Vehicles) (Has made notice)

Warwickshire County Council has made the above Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. The Order (made in part) commences on Monday 17 May 2021.

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Jon Rollinson, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 413781). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.