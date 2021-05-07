Community testing changing in Bedworth

Access to community testing will change at the end of May.

Residents who access regular, symptom-free, rapid Covid-19 tests in Bedworth are being encouraged to home test or to use their nearest community test site from the end of May due to the lease expiring on the test site at Saunders Hall.

The site is one of six in the county who have done an incredible job throughout the pandemic, but with the changing national situation including increased access to testing, especially at home and in the workplace, vaccinations, reducing case numbers and the reduction in people using the test site, a decision has been made to revise the test offer in Bedworth for those without symptoms of Covid-19 once the lease on Saunders Hall expires. The last day of testing at the site will be Sunday 30 May.

Talking about the many ways people can now access testing, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, Shade Agboola said:

“We know that those using the test centre on a regular basis in Bedworth may have concerns, but with access to tests now increased through workplace testing, booking online or by picking a box up from your local pharmacy, the demand for community testing has significantly reduced, especially in Bedworth.

“Residents of course can still access any one of the remaining community test sites in the county, the nearest being at the United Reform Church in Nuneaton or neighbouring areas, especially if you work locally. We will also be operating a mobile testing service in Bedworth in June, on market day and other busy locations to ensure those who wish to can access to a mobile service.

“Testing for those without symptoms of Covid-19 is still advised twice weekly for anyone leaving home for work, to shop or to socialise. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, please self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test at any of the NHS test sites by booking online at www.NHS.gov.uk or by calling 119.”

To find out more about testing for those without symptoms of Covid-19 or to find your nearest test centre please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk or https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/regular-rapid-coronavirus-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms/