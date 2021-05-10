Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Parking Consultation 2021

As part of Warwickshire County Councils review into the parking restrictions across the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth a series of consultations have been drawn up to gauge public opinion.
Warwickshire County Council are proposing changes to parking restrictions in various places accross the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth. Below are links to the consultation plans and the online survey forms.
Attleborough, Nuneaton
Residents parking scheme within the centre of Attleborough.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Freer Street, Nuneaton
Limited Waiting restricitons in the layby.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Ribbonfields, Nuneaton
Extension of double yellow lines along Ribbonfields.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Wiclif Way, Nuneaton
Junction protection at the junction of Wiclif Way and Ansley Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Westbury Road, Nuneaton
Junction protection at either end of Westbury Road, at the junctions with Arbury Road and Haunchwood Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Glebe Road, Nuneaton
Extending the existing residents parking scheme to both sides of Glebe Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Earl Street and surrounding streets, Bedworth
Residents parking scheme around Bedworth station.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Margaret Avenue, Bedworth
Junction protection around the junction of Margaret Avenue and Francis Avenue.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Linden Lea, Bedworth
Junction protection at the junction of Linden Lea and the George Street Ringway.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Marston Lane, Bedworth
Junction protection at the junctions of Marston lane and Blockley Road and Knightsbridge Avenue.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Saunders Lane, Bedworth
Junction protection at the junction of Saunders Lane and Tower Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Smorral Lane, Bedworth
Junction protection at the junciton of Smorrall Lane with Astley Road and Dark Lane.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Arbury Road, Nuneaton
Junction protection at the car park entrance of the Nisa Local along Arbury Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Croft Road, Nuneaton
A limited waiting bay outside Pete's Fish and Chips with no waiting restrictions during the morning peak traffic times.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Seymour Road, Nuneaton
Extension of the existing double yellow lines further into Seymour Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Weddington Terrace, Nuneaton
A system of limited waiting restrictions and associated double yellow lines along Weddington Terrace.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Woburn Drive, Nuneaton
An extension of double yellow lines around the junction of Woburn Drive and Radley Drive.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Higham Lane, Nuneaton
A system of junction protection restrictions along Higham Lane between Hinkley Road and Ambleside Way.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Bucks Hill, Nuneaton
Junction protection at the junction of Bucks Hill and Westminster Drive and a redesign of the existing double yellow line restrictions along Bucks Hill.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Chequer Street, Bulkington
A series of junction protection restrictions along Chequer Street between Coventry Road and Leicester Street
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
North Street, Nuneaton
Double yellow lines around the junction of North Street and Clifton Road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Wood Street, Bedworth
Double yellow lines at the junction of Wood Street and Mill Terrace.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Borough Way, Nuneaton
Double yellow lines within the Borough Way residential road.
Link to Microsoft Online Survey form
Enquiries
If you have any enquiries about the proposals or difficulty accessing the links attached then please email the Minor Works Team at [email protected] or phone Phil Mitton (01926 412142) or Ben Davenport (01926 412071) and alternative arragements can be organised.