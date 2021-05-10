Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Parking Consultation 2021

As part of Warwickshire County Councils review into the parking restrictions across the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth a series of consultations have been drawn up to gauge public opinion.

Warwickshire County Council are proposing changes to parking restrictions in various places accross the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth. Below are links to the consultation plans and the online survey forms.

Attleborough, Nuneaton

Residents parking scheme within the centre of Attleborough.

Plan (PDF, 701 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Freer Street, Nuneaton

Limited Waiting restricitons in the layby.

Plan (PDF, 278 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Ribbonfields, Nuneaton

Extension of double yellow lines along Ribbonfields.

Plan (PDF, 290 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Wiclif Way, Nuneaton

Junction protection at the junction of Wiclif Way and Ansley Road.

Plan (PDF, 283 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Westbury Road, Nuneaton

Junction protection at either end of Westbury Road, at the junctions with Arbury Road and Haunchwood Road.

Plan (PDF, 283 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Glebe Road, Nuneaton

Extending the existing residents parking scheme to both sides of Glebe Road.

Plan (PDF, 294 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Earl Street and surrounding streets, Bedworth

Residents parking scheme around Bedworth station.

Plan (PDF, 332 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Margaret Avenue, Bedworth

Junction protection around the junction of Margaret Avenue and Francis Avenue.

Plan (PDF, 303 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Linden Lea, Bedworth

Junction protection at the junction of Linden Lea and the George Street Ringway.

Plan (PDF, 283 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Marston Lane, Bedworth

Junction protection at the junctions of Marston lane and Blockley Road and Knightsbridge Avenue.

Plan (PDF, 305 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Saunders Lane, Bedworth

Junction protection at the junction of Saunders Lane and Tower Road.

Plan (PDF, 291 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Smorral Lane, Bedworth

Junction protection at the junciton of Smorrall Lane with Astley Road and Dark Lane.

Plan (PDF, 295 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Arbury Road, Nuneaton

Junction protection at the car park entrance of the Nisa Local along Arbury Road.

Plan (PDF, 281 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Croft Road, Nuneaton

A limited waiting bay outside Pete's Fish and Chips with no waiting restrictions during the morning peak traffic times.

Plan (PDF, 279 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Seymour Road, Nuneaton

Extension of the existing double yellow lines further into Seymour Road.

Plan (PDF, 285 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Weddington Terrace, Nuneaton

A system of limited waiting restrictions and associated double yellow lines along Weddington Terrace.

Plan (PDF, 311 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Woburn Drive, Nuneaton

An extension of double yellow lines around the junction of Woburn Drive and Radley Drive.

Plan (PDF, 285 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Higham Lane, Nuneaton

A system of junction protection restrictions along Higham Lane between Hinkley Road and Ambleside Way.

Plan (PDF, 329 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Bucks Hill, Nuneaton

Junction protection at the junction of Bucks Hill and Westminster Drive and a redesign of the existing double yellow line restrictions along Bucks Hill.

Plan (PDF, 303 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Chequer Street, Bulkington

A series of junction protection restrictions along Chequer Street between Coventry Road and Leicester Street

Plan (PDF, 510 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

North Street, Nuneaton

Double yellow lines around the junction of North Street and Clifton Road.

Plan (PDF, 462 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Wood Street, Bedworth

Double yellow lines at the junction of Wood Street and Mill Terrace.

Plan (PDF, 286 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Borough Way, Nuneaton

Double yellow lines within the Borough Way residential road.

Plan (PDF, 293 kB)

Link to Microsoft Online Survey form

Enquiries

If you have any enquiries about the proposals or difficulty accessing the links attached then please email the Minor Works Team at [email protected] or phone Phil Mitton (01926 412142) or Ben Davenport (01926 412071) and alternative arragements can be organised.