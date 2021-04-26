Make sure you’re ready to have your say in Warwickshire elections on 6 May

With not long left until voters in Warwickshire go to the polls on 6 May, Warwickshire County Council is urging voters to get ready to vote. Local elections are important. They influence the decisi...

With not long left until voters in Warwickshire go to the polls on 6 May, Warwickshire County Council is urging voters to get ready to vote.

Local elections are important. They influence the decisions that are taken locally on issues that matter to you, like transport, public health, schools, libraries, recycling, and the local economy.

There are 57 divisions for re-election in Warwickshire County Council.

Polling stations will be safe places to vote on 6 May, with social distancing and extra safety measures in place. People voting in person are asked to keep themselves and others safe by:

wearing a face covering

bringing their own pen or pencil

cleaning their hands when entering and leaving the polling station

keeping a safe distance

Voters should not attend the polling station if they have symptoms of Covid-19, or if they have been asked to self-isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms or is asked to self-isolate shortly before polling day has up to 5pm on polling day to apply for an emergency proxy vote. This allows them to nominate someone they trust to vote on their behalf.

Your poll card will tell you where to find your polling station. Make sure you check the information on your polling card, as your polling station might have changed since the last elections.

You do not need your poll card to vote, however, you are encouraged to bring it with you to make the process quicker and more efficient.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 6 May.

Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm; they can hand it in at their polling station if they don’t have time to return it by post.

“It’s important to make sure your voice is heard at the elections, as they influence the decisions that are taken locally on issues that matter,” says Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive and County Returning Officer, Warwickshire County Council.

“Measures are being put in place to help you cast your vote safely. You can vote in person at a polling station, or you can use your post or proxy vote if you’ve applied to vote this way.

“Make your postal vote early or vote by proxy if you don’t want to go out on polling day - and vote safely if you do want to cast your vote in person on 6 May.”

Remember, if you are voting in person, make sure you remember to bring your face covering and a pen or pencil with you.

At the polling station, help keep yourself and others safe by following the safety measures, including sanitising your hands and keeping a safe distance from others.

If you are self-isolating or become unwell because of Covid-19, you don’t need to lose your vote. You will be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote so that someone you trust can vote on your behalf.

For further information on how to apply for an emergency proxy vote, visit https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voting-person-post-or-proxy/apply-vote-proxy

For further information on elections in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/elections.