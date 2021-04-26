Warwickshire Recycling Centres open for pre-booked visits over the May Bank Holiday weekend

All Warwickshire's HWRC sites will be open on Saturday 1st May and Sunday 2nd May.

Recycling garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard this bank holiday weekend will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres will retain their typical May Bank Holiday opening timetable.

The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will be shut on Monday 3rd May due to planning permission restrictions. It is necessary to pre-book to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre.

Recycling centre summer opening hours are in operation. The opening hours are 8:30am to 5:30pm weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends). There will be a later opening on Wednesday evening, with the sites closing at 6pm (Shipston shuts at 3pm). The opening hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are 9:30am to 3pm. There are nearly 16,000 slots in total released each week.

All materials, such as wood, garden waste and electrical items are available for recycling. Visitors are advised to check the website for the exact materials available at each site and to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all of the materials that can be recycled at one of the 9 recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Booking is required for a 15 minute slot for a car and there are also 30 minute slots for a car and small trailer on certain days at Lower House Farm near Atherstone; Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth and Burton Farm in Stratford.

It is important that residents do not visit the recycling centres if they have Covid symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid. Any contaminated waste, such as tissues or masks, should be double bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before disposal.

Reuse shops at most recycling centres are open. Shops at Shipston and Stockton remain closed. Details of reuse shop opening times and safety measures can be found through the charity websites:

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Burton Farm in Stratford and Wellesbourne: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities, said: “I want to thank householders across Warwickshire, who have continued to separate out recycling at home and increased our recycling rates. These efforts reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill and contributes to lowering the county’s carbon footprint.

“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web this spring, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues. Please separate your waste streams for recycling as you pack your car. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for all of us to reduce our carbon emissions and help our environment.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.