Don’t miss your chance to vote by proxy!

Warwickshire residents are being reminded not to miss their chance to apply to vote by proxy in the May local elections, if they’re unable to vote in person.

On Thursday 6 May, residents in Warwickshire will go to the polls, and with 57 County Council divisions for re-election across Warwickshire, they can have their say on who represents them on Warwickshire County Council.

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot: in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

You can apply for a proxy vote under certain circumstances, including:

being away on polling day

having a medical issue or disability

not being able to vote in person because of work or military service

It is quick and easy to register to vote by proxy; visit https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms to download the relevant form, which you need to send to your local Electoral Registration Office.

Time is running out to register to vote by proxy in the May elections – the deadline is 5pm on Tuesday 27 April.

Your vote matters - it makes a difference to how your council prioritises services and responds to issues such as public health, education, employment, climate change, domestic violence, and transport.

By voting, you are choosing who represents your area on the local issues that affect you.

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive and County Returning Officer, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It’s important to make sure your voice is heard at the elections in May, and measures are being put in place to help you cast your vote safely. You can vote in person at a polling station, by post or by proxy.

“So, make a plan. Vote early by post or vote by proxy if you don’t want to go out on polling day and vote safely if you do want to cast your vote in person on 6 May.”

You can find out more about local elections in Warwickshire by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/elections, where you’ll find links to your local borough and district council’s own elections webpages, plus answers to frequently asked questions.

For further information on elections in their area, how to register to vote, or how to apply to vote by post or by proxy, voters can also visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter. This page will continue to be updated ahead of the polls.

