Message of Condolence: Victoria Paffett

Thank you for your service to our Queen, this Country and all the inhabitants of this Planet. Sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
Thank you for your service to our Queen, this Country and all the inhabitants of this Planet. Sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family.