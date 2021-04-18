Message of Condolence: Timothy Cox Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire

I send my sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to all of the Royal Family on behalf of the Warwickshire Lieutenancy and the people of Warwickshire. Our thoughts are with you.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
I send my sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to all of the Royal Family on behalf of the Warwickshire Lieutenancy and the people of Warwickshire. Our thoughts are with you.