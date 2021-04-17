Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Deborah

Sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family.

His legacy through the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme will continue to hold a place in the hearts of those who have benefitted from the experience. God bless.

Published: 17th April 2021

