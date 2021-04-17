Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of consdolence: Khadija Bakali

Prince is hero a man who showed throughout his life how to respect love and care your wife.

Dedicated his life for the well being of his Royal family and nation RIP

Published: 17th April 2021

