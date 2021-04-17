Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Barrie and Carol Johns and Family

Many thanks to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years of Service to Her Majesty The Queen!

God Bless you all! Love and Prayers from Barrie and Carol Johns and Family

Published: 17th April 2021

