Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

Message of Condolence: Tanya

What a life you lived and what an impact you had. You supported our Queen and your family amazingly and will be missed by them and the nation.

Thank you for the positive influence you had on so many lives. Rest in peace

Published: 17th April 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed