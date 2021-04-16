Reuse shops at Warwickshire Recycling Centres reopen for donating goods and snapping up bargains

Reuse shops at most of Warwickshire’s recycling centres are open again as the county eases out of lockdown.

These popular shops are a treasure-trove of bargains and curiosities, selling a vast range of house and garden goods. Donations of good quality items are sought, including furniture, soft furnishings, garden equipment, tools, electrical equipment, toys, bikes, books, music and films.

The opening days and times of the shops broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but the charity websites carry full details on times, what materials are in demand for donations and COVID-safe practices:

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Burton Farm in Stratford and Wellesbourne: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop: https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Safe practices in operation at the shops include one-way routes through the shops, mask wearing and social distancing. Donations are cleaned and thoroughly safety checked before going on sale.

Visiting arrangements vary for each site and are briefly:

Burton Farm, Stratford – Use the dedicated shop car park

Cherry Orchard, Kenilworth – Park on the street and walk in

Hunters Lane, Rugby – Park on the street and walk in

Judkins, Nuneaton – Call 02476 347860

Lower House Farm, Dordon – Use the dedicated shop car park

Princes Drive, Leamington – Park at Victoria Park and walk

Wellesbourne – Use the dedicated shop car park

Shipston – Currently closed

Stockton – Currently closed

Arrangements can be made to collect bulky or heavy items purchased from the shops. For Cherry Orchard, Hunters Lane and Princes Drive, residents with heavy or bulky items to donate are requested to book an appointment to the recycling centre via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

It is important that residents do not visit the shops or recycling centres if they have symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities, said: “We are delighted that reuse shops across Warwickshire have been able to reopen for business."

“Our reuse shops are a great example shinin of both social and environmental sustainability – not only do they give tons of items each month a new home rather than a one stop trip to landfill, they give local people access to a vast array of quality bargains for the home and garden. At the same time, the shops offer opportunities for voluntary work and all profits from the sale of the goods go to charities who carry out fantastic work to directly benefit people in the local area.

“Our reuse shops offer the opportunity to donate or buy and support the reuse economy, which does such good for local charities and is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the reuse shops, recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.