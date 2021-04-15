Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Sue H

Thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the family at this very sad time.

HRH Prince Philip always seemed to bring a smile and will be missed by the Country and Commonwealth. May you rest in peace.

Published: 15th April 2021

