Warwickshire town centre changes effective Monday 15th June 2020

Following the easing of the lockdown by the UK government, more shops and businesses will be re-opening from Monday 15th June.

To help people maintain social distancing there will be several changes implemented in town centres across Warwickshire. These changes will mean that you may have to catch your bus from a different place to normal. Details of the changes for each town are detailed below.

Royal Leamington Spa – from Monday 15 th June

The Parade will be closed to all traffic from its junction with Clarendon Avenue to its junction with Regent Grove (by the Town Hall). As a result, buses will be on diversion with a new temporary bus station being set up on Beauchamp Road, next to Christchurch Gardens (also known as Top Park). Buses will also serve temporary bus stops on Dormer Place – Stagecoach and National Express services will be serving southbound stops only.



Buses will pick up/drop off at the Beauchamp Rd/Top park bus station then travel via Clarendon Ave, A452, Dormer Place, Parade and Parish Church (and the same route in reverse).

Warwick – from Monday 15th June

There will be changes to the stands at which service pick up and drop off at Warwick Bus Station.

Stands A & B will be drop off only. If travelling to Warwick Bus Station you will need to get off your bus at one of these stands.

Stand C - Route 1.

Stand D - Route 15 to Stratford, Route 16 to Hatton Park, and Route X18 to Stratford.

Stand E - Route 15 Leamington, Route 16 to Kenilworth, Route X17 to Coventry and Route X18 to Coventry

Stratford-upon-Avon – from Monday 15 th June

Bridge Street will be closed to traffic meaning buses will need to use alternative stops. To avoid overcrowding at stops, buses will use three key hubs within the town centre – Wood Street, Rother Street, and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust Coach Park on Windsor Street. Some services will also be using the Mop Stops located on Guild Street (behind M&S). Details of which services will be using which stop is detailed below. Thank you to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for allowing us to temporarily use their coach park.

Wood Street, outside Oxfam Service 20A to Solihull Service X20 to Solihull ROute 15 to West Green Drive Route X18 to Evesham Route X19 to Redditch



Rother Street Service 1, 2, 3, & 3A to Lower Quinton and Chipping Campden Route 50 to Shipston/Chipping Norton



Windsor Street Coach Park Service 4 to Trinity Mead Service 5 to Justins Avenue Service 6 to Banbury Service 7 to Banbury Route 15 to Wellesbourne, Warwick, Leamington Route X18 to Warwick, Leamington, Coventry



Guild Street (Mop Stops) Service 1 - drop off only inbound Service 2 - drop off only inbound Service 3 - drop off only inbound Service 3A - drop off only inbound Service 4 Service 5 Service 6 Service 7 Service 20A - drop off only inbound Service X20 - drop off only inbound



Stagecoach services will also serve these stops on their way through the town.

Please remember that public transport should only be used if essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop. If you do need to use public transport you must wear a face covering. You should keep your distance from other passengers, clean your hands frequently and use contactless payment. If possible, carry hand sanitiser with you.