Message of Condolence: Helen Duncan

May HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Rest In Peace.
Thank you for your dedication and service to this country and it's people. I think the DofE Award is a fantastic legacy to have created to encourage our youth to achieve their full potential.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
May HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Rest In Peace.
Thank you for your dedication and service to this country and it's people. I think the DofE Award is a fantastic legacy to have created to encourage our youth to achieve their full potential.