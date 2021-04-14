Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Helen Duncan

May HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Rest In Peace.

Thank you for your dedication and service to this country and it's people. I think the DofE Award is a fantastic legacy to have created to encourage our youth to achieve their full potential. 

Published: 14th April 2021

