Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

Message of Condolence: Morgon Evans

He did his Queen and country proud.

Sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to all Members of the Royal Family.

A real loss, not only to the Royal Family but to the whole of the United Kingdom and beyond. Rest in Peace Sir, duty done.

Published: 14th April 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed