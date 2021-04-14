Message of Condolence: Morgon Evans

He did his Queen and country proud.
Sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to all Members of the Royal Family.
A real loss, not only to the Royal Family but to the whole of the United Kingdom and beyond. Rest in Peace Sir, duty done.
