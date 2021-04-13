Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Message of Condolence: Norma Elizabeth Hill

One cannot fail but to admire this very handsome man. He did his Queen and country proud. This is a loss, not just to his family but also to the country. May he rest in peace, his job is done.

     

Published: 13th April 2021

