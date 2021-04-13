Message of Condolence: Norma Elizabeth Hill

One cannot fail but to admire this very handsome man. He did his Queen and country proud. This is a loss, not just to his family but also to the country. May he rest in peace, his job is done.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
One cannot fail but to admire this very handsome man. He did his Queen and country proud. This is a loss, not just to his family but also to the country. May he rest in peace, his job is done.