Bishops Itchington speed limit - Knightcote Road (TR/10750)

Extending the 30 mph speed limit on Knightcote Road, Bishops Itchington.

Scheme overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, we propose to extend the existing 30 mph speed limit on Knightcote Road, Bishops Itchington. This Order comes into effect on Monday 15 June 2020.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed order, together with a copy of the order to be varied and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order are shown below.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number: 01926 412954).

Objections

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order, may apply to the High Court for this purpose within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order.