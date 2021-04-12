Message of Condolence: Anonymous

Such a sad loss for your Family and your Country.
I cannot begin to imagine how the Queen feels after so many years having you at her side. Your natural way with people and sense of humour will be missed by one and all. Rest easy now and fly high.
