Reinstatement of concessionary bus pass time restrictions from Wednesday 10th June

From Wednesday 10th June, concessionary bus pass holders will no longer be able to travel free before 9am.

This reinstatement of concessionary bus pass restrictions comes as bus operators increase their bus services across Warwickshire as lockdown measures begin to ease and people start returning to work more widely.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if it is essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop. If you have to use public transport you must wear a face covering. You should keep your distance from other passengers, clean your hands frequently and use contactless payment. If possible, carry a hand sanitiser with you.