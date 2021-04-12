Message of Condolence: Sukhi Mann

My deepest condolences to Queen and Royal family.
I'm Sorry to hear the death of prince Philip.Today and always, may loving memories bring Queen and Royal family peace, comfort, and strength.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
My deepest condolences to Queen and Royal family.
I'm Sorry to hear the death of prince Philip.Today and always, may loving memories bring Queen and Royal family peace, comfort, and strength.