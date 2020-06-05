05/06/2020 Rogue Roofers Began ‘Work’ Without Permission on Kenilworth Residents’ Homes

Rogue Roofers Began ‘Work’ Without Permission on Kenilworth Residents’ Homes

Rogue traders are door knocking in the Kenilworth area falsely claiming that residents’ roofs need repairing, and in some cases beginning work without permission, Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is warning.

Residents have reported rogue traders visiting their homes and immediately removing roof tiles without permission before falsely claiming the tiles needed replacing. People living in bungalows are particularly at risk as it’s easier for rogue traders to remove tiles without the need to use long ladders.

Homeowners are then quoted inflated prices for unnecessary and poor quality work.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Rogue traders will use every trick in the book to get you to agree to them working on your property!”

“You can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep. Our advice is to always say no to unexpected doorstep traders and if you need work done, seek recommendations from family and friends or consider using No Rogue Traders Here.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards top tips to avoid rogue traders