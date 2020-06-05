05/06/2020 Rogue Roofers Began ‘Work’ Without Permission on Kenilworth Residents’ Homes

Rogue Roofers Began ‘Work’ Without Permission on Kenilworth Residents’ Homes
Rogue traders are door knocking in the Kenilworth area falsely claiming that residents’ roofs need repairing, and in some cases beginning work without permission, Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is warning.
Residents have reported rogue traders visiting their homes and immediately removing roof tiles without permission before falsely claiming the tiles needed replacing. People living in bungalows are particularly at risk as it’s easier for rogue traders to remove tiles without the need to use long ladders.
Homeowners are then quoted inflated prices for unnecessary and poor quality work.
Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:
“Rogue traders will use every trick in the book to get you to agree to them working on your property!”
“You can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep. Our advice is to always say no to unexpected doorstep traders and if you need work done, seek recommendations from family and friends or consider using No Rogue Traders Here.”
Warwickshire Trading Standards top tips to avoid rogue traders
- Rogue traders often operate door to door but also advertise on the roadside, on flyers and on the Internet.
- Rogue traders offer a range of ‘work’ including gardening, roof tiling, driveway repairs and guttering.
- Rogue traders quote low prices, but costs soon rise and they often find more work ‘that needs doing urgently’.
- Rogue traders like to appear local and genuine, but the addresses they use are usually false and their memberships of trade schemes bogus.
- Never agree to buy goods or services from people who unexpectedly knock on your door. If in doubt, keep your door closed.
- If you are interested in having work done on your property, seek quotes from reputable traders with verifiable names and address – visit their premises if necessary. Ask friends and family for recommendations.
- Warwickshire Trading Standards has established a partnership with an approved trader scheme, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders or phone: 0800 233 5000.
- If you suspect someone of being a rogue trader, or find yourself accosted by uninvited doorstep sellers, contact Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.