Message of Condolence: Katie Hodgson

I’ll remember Prince Philip for his wonderful sense of humour...
constant support to our Queen and for his commitment to D of E scheme, the environment and wildlife. We are thinking of his family at this very sad time.
For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447
I’ll remember Prince Philip for his wonderful sense of humour...
constant support to our Queen and for his commitment to D of E scheme, the environment and wildlife. We are thinking of his family at this very sad time.