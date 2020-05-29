Johnsons service level increases from Monday 1st June

From Monday 1st June Johnsons are increasing levels of service on some of their bus routes.

In line with the government easing some restrictions from Monday 1st June, Johnsons wil be introducing new timetables with increased frequencies on some routes.

For full details of the changes, along with the new timetables, please vist the Johnsons website.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if it is essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey in advance, wear a face covering, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop.