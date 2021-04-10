Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

Message of Condolence: Mark Cargill

This is a sad time for the country and especially the Queen and her family. Phillip was a Great Britain who will be missed.

Let us remember all the good things he did especially with the youth of the country. RIP

Published: 10th April 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed