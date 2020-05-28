Stagecoach service level increases from Monday 1st June

From Monday 1st June Stagecoach are beginning the process of increasing their levels of service on routes across Warwickshire.

Services will be increasing in frequency across Warwickshire, however due to social distancing requirements, each individual bus will only be able to carry around 20% of its usual capacity.

Full details of the timetables from Monday 1st June can be found on Stagecoach's website.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if it is essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey in advance, wear a face covering, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop.