Warwickshire among test and trace pilot authorities

Warwickshire County Council, alongside Coventry City Council, Solihull MBC and the West Midlands Combined Authority have been selected to take part in the early roll out of the Government’s new £300 million test and trace work.

Working together with District and Borough Councils, local NHS colleagues and Public Health England, Warwickshire will be leading the Pilot to develop tailored plans and, in particular, focus on identifying and containing outbreaks in places such as schools, care homes and work places.



This localised approach will allow us to identify and contain outbreaks which in turn will help us to limit the spread of the virus.



We are currently working through the details with our colleagues.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said, “We are well placed to do this work – our Public Health colleagues bring a wealth of professional experience in testing and tracing – and our track record of working in partnership is excellent.

“Of course, this is a ringing endorsement of the quality of the health partnerships in the area and I am delighted that we have been selected as one of 11 beacon councils to lead this work. But what is most important is that, by leading on test and trace, our residents are benefiting hugely from the early identification and necessary action so that we can put up a real barrier against the spread of the virus and protect our residents against increased transmission. It is a huge step for the region.”