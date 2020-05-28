Road users urged to ‘stay alert’ as roads get busier

Phase two of Road Safety GB’s Take Extra Care campaign urges all road users to continue to protect the emergency services by staying alert and traveling safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 10 May, prime minister Boris Johnson unveiled the Government’s roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – encouraging people to travel to their place of work if they are unable to work from home, and outlining plans for schools to reopen from 1 June for some primary aged pupils.

Restrictions on exercising have also been eased, with people now allowed to exercise outdoors as often as they wish – and be able to travel to do so.

Through its Safer Travel campaign, the Government is encouraging people to continue to use active travel modes – primarily walking and cycling – wherever possible, and for the time being to avoid public transport unless absolutely essential.

As a result, the number of journeys being made on the roads has increased, and phase two of the Take Extra Care campaign has been devised to remind all road users of the need to ‘stay alert’ as traffic volumes increase.

First launched in March, Take Extra Care phase one emphasised the role drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and riders have to play in helping to protect the NHS – by ensuring their safety and avoiding collisions on the road network.

At its core, the messaging in phase two remains the same – do everything you can to avoid collisions and casualties, in turn allowing the emergency services to focus their efforts on Covid-19 patients.

Speaking when the campaign first launched, Alan Kennedy, executive director of Road Safety GB, said: