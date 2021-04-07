Grab, go and stay safe as Warwickshire’s libraries re-open for visits

Warwickshire County Council’s library customers are being asked to ‘Grab & Go’ and stay safe as they are welcomed back to libraries across the county from Monday 12 April.

Following confirmation from Government that step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown would proceed, the county council has confirmed the reintroduction of its Grab & Go service which will see all of its library buildings re-open, replacing the current Click & Collect service.

Customers are being encouraged to ‘Grab and Go’ and will be given up to 30 minutes to browse, choose the library items they want to borrow and issue them. It is not necessary to pre-book a slot and customers can visit at any time during the library’s opening hours https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary.

Grab and Go provides a safe and controlled way for Warwickshire’s libraries to re-open. Library staff will also be on hand to help customers with queries about joining the library or their existing library account. The re-opening of library buildings has been subject to a thorough risk assessment process which puts customer and staff safety first. Warwickshire's approach is in line nationally with other libraries and follows Government guidance and advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

Library customers will need to bring their library card with them so they can use the self-service machines and, to maintain customer safety, face coverings will be compulsory in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt. A hand sanitising station will be available on entry to the library to ensure good hygiene.

Access to newspapers and the scanning service will not be available, and there is no seating at this time so we can maintain a safe environment.

All Warwickshire libraries will be introducing a staff-operated photocopying service, normal charges apply; please ask staff for this service when you visit.

Customers will need to social distance from other people in the library, and there may be a new layout and one-way systems to help with this.

The number of people allowed inside the library at any one time will also be limited and customers’ contact details will be recorded for NHS Test and Trace or if you prefer you can use the App and scan the QR code.

The former ‘Click and Collect’ system, whereby customers needed to reserve their books online and collect them, will now cease.

Rob Powell, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for Resources said: “With the Government confirming step 2 of the roadmap can go ahead I am delighted we can now invite our customers back into all County Council libraries from 12 April.”

“We know that our customers love to spend time browsing our library shelves, but for now we are asking that they ‘Grab and Go’, that is, make their book selections and check them out within a maximum of 30 minutes so we can make sure that everyone has equal and safe access to our libraries.

“Customers will still need to adhere to the guidelines, so we all stay safe. We need people to wear a face covering if they can, sanitise their hands on entry, social distance from other customers and follow any one-way systems that may be in place.

“Our digital library services, which have been extremely popular, are still available and those who are eligible can continue to receive our home delivery service.

“This is about making our library customers feel safe and able to access our services in whichever way they are most comfortable doing.”

Customers will still be able to reserve items online, as before the Covid-19 pandemic, and will get an automatic notification when their books are ready to collect, which can be at any time during the library’s opening hours.

Customers who already had books on loan when lockdown was announced have automatically had their return dates extended to 30th April 2021. Courtesy reminders will be emailed out soon but please return any books you have on loan during library opening hours, there are no fines or charges for any items issued from 24 March 2020 onwards.

All newly borrowed items will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer.

The latest library opening hours and the library catalogue are available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also join the library service for free or manage their account.

All Warwickshire County Council libraries will continue to offer pre-bookable access to computers. Sessions are for 45 minutes and these can be booked in advance; online, by phone or email or in person.

The online booking service is at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff or email [email protected]

In order to keep customers and staff safe, digital support from staff and scanning will not be available, but printing will be.

Please visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk for the latest Warwickshire Libraries service updates around the county.

Customers can continue to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and craft sessions social media channels.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings. For more details and support, you can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected]

