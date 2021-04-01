Volunteers needed in North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth 

Help your community stay safe by supporting your local COVID-19 ‘no symptom’ test centre. If you are able to give a few hours of your time each week to support the county’s resp...

Help your community stay safe by supporting your local COVID-19 ‘no symptom’ test centre.

If you are able to give a few hours of your time each week to support the county’s response to curb the spread of the virus we want to hear from you.

Volunteers are currently needed to assist the smooth running of the community testing centres in Water Orton - North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth. The centres are equipped to test around 2000 people without symptoms each week who attend pre-booked appointments.

The role involves front of house activities such as meeting and registering customers on arrival and guiding them safely through the site. The tests are self-administered so volunteers are not directly involved in the testing process.

Undertaking the role is considered an essential reason to leave home at the moment and all volunteers will be given key worker letters.

Shifts at the centre last 4hrs during the week and 3hrs at weekends, min commitment for volunteers is one shift a week.

The community testing service now operates from six sites across the county. Gill Mann, a volunteer from Bedworth, said: “I really enjoy going into the site. Everyone is friendly and it's great to feel part of such a supportive team. I feel like I'm doing something worthwhile and it's helped my wellbeing over lockdown to be a part of this initiative.'

If you could spare a few hours and would like to be involved please complete the enquiry form here.

Warwickshire County Council is responsible for the community testing service with the volunteering element being managed by its community partner Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA). For more volunteering opportunities in the county please visit www.wcava.org.uk.

For more information about community testing in Warwickshire go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidcommunitytesting