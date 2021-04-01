Owing to an administrative error it is necessary to re-advertise Warwick District CPE Variation 4 and Warwick District CPE Variation 5.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council proposes to re-advertise the orders as mentioned in the Statement of Reasons attached below. These proposals will not alter how the restrictions appear on-street.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice

Statement of Reasons

Technical Plans

TR/10993

TR/11084-01 - Radford Road

TR/11084-02 - Radford Road

TR/11084-03 - Valley Road

TR/11084-04 - L7 Zone Eligibility

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412071).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 23 April 2021.

