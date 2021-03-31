Austin Heath Driving Healey Celebration into 2021

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) are delighted to announce that Inspired Villages is the Headline sponsor supporting the upcoming exhibition about the Donald Healey Motor Company.

Inspired Villages is the operator of the Austin Heath later living community in the Heathcote part of Warwick. The choice of the name Austin was inspired by the area’s connection to Healey Cars, the creators of the famous Austin-Healey marque.

The exhibition, which was due to open in May 2020 had to be postponed due to the Covid19 restrictions. The HCW team are pleased to announce that the exhibition is back on track, and will open to the public in May 2021* Subject to lockdown restrictions being lifted. The exhibition had initially been planned to run for 6 months but will now run for a complete year to enable as many visitors as possible to enjoy it, whilst following strict Covid safety guidelines.

Located on the ground floor of Market Hall Museum, in Warwick, the exhibition will tell the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts, not to mention the appearance of one or two Healey cars.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Austin Heath on this project and delighted that they have continued with their support 12 months later than planned” said Rob Powell Strategic Director for Resources “what better fit than a company inspired by a famous local name supporting an exhibition celebrating their legacy.”

James Cobb, Director of Inspired Villages, commented: “We’re proud of the region’s rich history, so much so that Austin Heath’s name is born directly from its diverse landscape and industrious heritage.

“You don’t have to search far for the warm affection locals still feel for what was, in motoring terms, an industrial revelation.

“We’re so pleased to be supporting this exhibition and seeing all ages enjoy learning about the history of the Donald Healey Motor Company.”

The exhibition will run until Spring 2022, further details will be released soon on how to book free tickets to visit the museum.

HCW are planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events both virtually and on site that will complement the exhibition, allowing all ages to learn about the Healey story in a fun and interactive way.

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage & Culture Warwickshire, the County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, arts provision and heritage education services.

For more information about our services, visitor information, events and volunteer opportunities please visit: http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/