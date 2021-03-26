Less than 100 days left to apply to the EU Settled Status Scheme

With less than 100 days left to apply, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents who are EU Citizens to register with the Settled Status Scheme.

The EU Settlement Scheme’s application deadline is 30 June 2021. Warwickshire residents who are European citizens are urged to apply as soon as possible to secure their rights to remain in UK law.

The latest official statistics showed that as of 31 December 2020 there had been almost 4.9 million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme. This includes more than 4.4 million applications from England, 243,600 from Scotland, 80,700 from Wales and 78,500 from Northern Ireland. In December alone there were 402,300 new applications to the scheme as people applied before the end of the transition period.

Any EU, EEA or Swiss citizen living in Warwickshire who wishes to go on staying in the UK will need to apply for Settled Status.

The EU Settlement Scheme uses cutting edge technology, including the EU Exit: ID Document Check app which allows people to apply from the comfort of their own home in as little as 15 minutes.

Time is running out, don’t delay, apply today: https://www.gov.uk/staying-uk-eu-citizen

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive Officer at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire County Council recognises the outstanding contribution that EU, EEA and Swiss citizens make to ensuring Warwickshire is the best that it can be and would encourage any of these citizens living in Warwickshire who wish to remain here to apply, without delay, to the Settled Status Scheme.”

The message is as simple and clear as the application process: Time is running out, don’t delay, apply today: https://www.gov.uk/staying-uk-eu-citizen