A huge thank you for mystery hamper left for Fire Service and Boots pharmacy

The kind people behind a mystery hamper left outside Boots on All Saints Square in Bedworth have been asked to step forward, so they can be thanked for the lovely gesture.

The amazing hamper was left at Boots on Thursday 21 May with a card to thank the staff and the Fire Prevention Team at Bedworth Fire Station, for everything they have done for the community delivering prescriptions to those self-isolating or those who have no way of getting to the pharmacy.

To date Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Prevention Team have delivered 95 prescriptions for Boots to residents who have asked for additional support. The service has been a real team effort and was developed quickly in response to the Covid19 pandemic.

Talking about the hamper, Bedworth Boots Store Manager, Yvonne Bowey said

“We were delighted to receive the hamper. It was beautifully presented, and the card was just lovely. We don’t expect any thanks for the work we have been doing, but to receive a thank you in this way is very special, not only to all the staff here at Boots, but also to our fire service colleagues.

“From the start of the pandemic we wanted to make sure that we were able to support the most vulnerable and ensure that those who still needed their prescriptions were able to receive them. However, it was a real challenge for us, as we knew we wouldn’t be able to deliver all the prescription requests we were receiving on our own. Without Frank and Keith from the Prevention Team coming in and offering us the help we so desperately needed, this partnership may never have happened.

They were both in the store on the Friday and we were quickly able to develop a safe framework for collection and distribution to residents in their homes. It all happened so quickly and was completely unexpected. We really couldn’t thank the fire and rescue service for all of their support, it has been invaluable.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager, Moreno Francioso said:

“It’s not every day you receive an anonymous hamper filled with treats to say thank you for supporting your community. We would love to be able to thank the kind residents behind the hamper, but clearly understand if they don’t want to come forward. For us it’s just great to know that the partnership with ourselves and Boots has worked so well, and we are just thankful that we have made a difference and have been able to support our community in this way.”

Talking about the partnership, Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said:

“Throughout the pandemic Warwickshire County Councils Fire and Rescue Service have been working tirelessly to support Warwickshire Communities, in a range of ways that you may not expect from a fire and rescue service. To receive a thank you in this way is something I am sure the team will be very grateful for. It just shows the level of community spirit our residents have for those working hard to support them in their time of need. It’s just fantastic!”

For more information on the support available during Covid19 visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/