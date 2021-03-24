Supermarket in Stratford-upon-Avon provides support for Armed Forces veterans

The supermarket Morrison’s in Stratford-upon-Avon has gone above and beyond over the past year by providing food donations in support of local veterans.

In early 2020 Ed Collis, an ex-fusilier of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers within the UK Armed Forces, and now a veteran working with Veterans Contact Point (VCP), reached out to Morrison’s about supporting the needs of vulnerable veterans during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Jane Batchelor, the Community Champion for Morrison’s in the Stratford area received Ed’s request, which included the provision of basic items such as canned goods, tea, and cereal being provided to support local veterans who were most in need. Initial conversations quickly turned into action, with Ed and Jane working collaboratively to ensure a store of Morrison’s food bank donations were available for Ed to collect and deliver to veterans and their families when required.

Ed Collis, a Volunteer at Veterans Contact Point, said:

“It is so rewarding as a veteran myself to hear the positive comments from other veterans and see their faces light up as I give out each of the food parcels. "Delivering each food donation has created a positive impact on my own mental health as well, as I remember my own personal struggles and the support I received from VCP. They helped me greatly with peer support which I in return am now delivering as a volunteer in South Warwickshire, and I want other veterans to know there is help out there.”

The simple act of giving out food parcels not only provides veterans with the opportunity to receive support in the form of food provisions, but also a person to talk to and feel connected.

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Like many people each period of lockdown has not been easy for veterans who can easily feel forgotten, isolated or embarrassed by not wanting to ask for help. “Veterans Contact Point are now working closely with Warwickshire County Council and the local district councils with the intention to set-up a VCP Veterans Centre in South Warwickshire. Having this space for veterans to meet each other, communicate and receive support is important to increase veteran’s mental health and wellbeing, and we are looking forward to this happening to support the power of our local communities”.

Food donations for veterans are continuing to be supported by the Stratford-upon-Avon Morrison’s, and Veterans Contact Point is now additionally working with the Morrison’s in Leamington Spa to expand this support to veterans in order to create positive change.

For more information visit: