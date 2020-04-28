Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Tumble dryer fire, The Slough, Studley, Redditch

At 11.37am on Tuesday 28 April 2020, Warwickshire Fire Service was alerted to a tumble dryer fire within the laundry room of a domestic property. Two appliances were mobilised. On arrival, the fire crews confirmed that the tumble dryer fire was already out. They used breathing apparatus and a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan to remove the smoke from within the building. A stop message was passed at 12.08pm and crews were available for further fire calls at 11.46am.

Published: April 28th 2020

