Great Support

In May 2020, I approached Citizens Advice (CA) for help.

Due to COVID-19, the place where I had worked part time, on and off for the last 12 years, had to close. I lost my job, Some colleagues were placed on the Government’s furlough scheme.

I had COPD but had not received a shielding letter and so was being very careful. I had been given a council flat prior to losing my job and was now struggling financially. Once all my bills had been paid, I only had £3 a week left to live off. Because of the worry of COVID-19, I got severe depression and anxiety which left me unable to leave my house. I got behind with my energy bills and was very upset at no longer being able to afford to buy my grandchildren sweets nor share a weekly takeaway with my children.

The advisor helped me apply for Universal Credit, access fuel vouchers for my pre-payment meter and changed my energy tariff to get a better deal on my fuel bills. I was also put on the Priority Services Register with my energy supplier due to my age and health condition, ensuring extra support would be available should any issues occur with my supply or bill payments.

I have joined the Breakthrough programme, run by Citizens Advice. The programme enables me to receive one to one support from Money Mentors to help break down further barriers to me securing work. This includes confidence-building sessions, goal setting, help to improve my mental health and budgeting and savings advice.