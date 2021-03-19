I am a young person and was referred to RISE due to my low mood and health anxieties. I was offered and accepted a place on a series of Emotional and Wellbeing webinars and agreed treatment.

I was already struggling with health anxiety, but this had been exacerbated further by the pandemic and then the consequent death of my grandparent from Covid-19.

This affected me really badly and I felt unable to return to school after lockdown ended due to severe anxiety and fears about becoming contaminated with the virus if I touched anything.

The RISE service enabled me to participate in a course of 6 Emotional Wellbeing webinar sessions. However, I felt too old for these sessions (11+ Years old) and I had already learnt much of the content at school. I felt that my understanding of mental health and resilience was very good.

RISE then referred me to Relate for counselling and due to similar feedback from other, older teenagers, RISE staff established a Peer Support Group for 15-year-olds+, which I have now begun to attend. I have postponed my counselling with Relate now, as the Peer Support Group is really helping me.

I have now been attending school every day and I have only had a couple of wobbly days. It’s brilliant, thank you so much.