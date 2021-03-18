I have multiple health conditions including diabetes and asthma. I was referred to Citizens Advice early in the Covid-19 lockdown by a local NHS Social Prescriber.

Due to my health conditions, I was shielding and unable to go out to shop. Although my daughter was able to go to the shops for me, I did not have any money to pay for any shopping until my pension went in the following week. I needed urgent financial help to buy food that was suitable for diabetics, plus further help with my finances.



I was referred to Citizens Advice (CA) late on a Friday evening. The caseworker quickly responded by contacting me to make an initial assessment. A £50 Tesco voucher was organised. This was hand delivered (maintaining suitable social distancing) by another caseworker on the Saturday morning, less than 18 hours after the initial referral.

The Tesco vouchers then allowed my daughter to go to the shops the next day to buy me food, that I could eat. On Monday, the caseworker called me again to explore if I had any other money worries and provide further support.

A benefit check was undertaken to ensure I was getting the correct level of benefits. I was also offered a further foodbank voucher, which I accepted. This gave me sufficient food until my pension was received later in the week.

The caseworker checked that I was not socially isolated and provided details of Silverline, should I require social contact during the lockdown period.

The caseworker also identified that I could save money on my water bill by doing a ‘Big Difference’ application – a grant fund supported by Severn Trent Water. A successful application was made, and I saved over £300 on my water bill.



CA also offered me support in the future if needed. I knew support was there when the time was right.