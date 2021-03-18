Light at the End of the Tunnel

I rang Citizens Advice (CA) looking for advice with benefits and debt. I am a manager currently not working having been signed off by her GP due to the lasting effects of contracting COVID-19.

My GP diagnosed me as suffering from long Covid.

I explained to the CA advisor that my husband also had long-term health issues and is also recovering from the effects of contracting COVID-19. Before March, he was able to do occasional work, but since receiving a shielding letter, he had not been able to work.

CA discussed if my husband had any care or mobility issues, and I explained his long-term health issue was due to a leg injury. He now must walk with aids which is why I feel he may not work in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, my husband was not eligible to apply for the Coronavirus self-employed income support grant.

The advisor explained that my husband may be able to claim for a non-means tested benefit called PIP and would refer me to the CA Disability Rights Unit. Once he had applied for the forms, he could then contact CA again and get help completing them.

I was advised that me and my husband could also make a joint claim for Universal Credit. As we both had limited capability to use a computer, the CA advisor arranged an appointment with a specialist advisor to ring us and walk them through the claim online.

I had become quite distressed at having to face the prospect of dealing with outstanding debts and I had been burying my head in the sand. I was then referred to the CA Debt Caseworker who contacted me the same day to re-assure me. The CA advisor explained that I could apply for a Discretionary Housing Payment once the Universal Credit claim had been made and Council Tax Reduction, and help was offered to do this.

I also had outstanding utility bills for both gas and electricity, I contacted the utility company and requested a pre-payment meter which, although more expensive, would help me budget weekly. I was also informed that I may be eligible to apply for Warm Home Discount Scheme offering £140 off my electricity bill for winter 2020 to 2021. I felt so relieved with the advice and support I had received from Citizens Advice and now I would be able to sleep at night. I feel there is a ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’