A Nurse’s Story

I am a district nurse and tested positive for Coronavirus in April 2020.

I have no previous medical history, wasn’t on any medication and have never smoked. Covid-19 caused me to have severe breathlessness and fatigue and I was given a course of antibiotics by my GP for a suspected secondary chest infection.

A month later when I returned to work, my on-going breathing problems became a cause for concern. After a further face to face medical assessment in mid-June, my fatigue and shortness of breath continued, and tests revealed I had an upper airway expiratory wheeze. My blood oxygen saturation levels also dropped to 75% when I climbed the stairs, and I also had chest wall discomfort.

I was referred to a respiratory consultant and a newly established Covid-19 Post Discharge Respiratory Therapy Support Team for further guidance - and because I may have been suffering from pulmonary embolisms. Thankfully, a later scan revealed none were present. My return to work was quick and this was seen as a key contributor to my on-going breathlessness and fatigue. I was extremely committed to my work, and didn’t want to let anyone down, but I was advised to remain off work for a further 4-6 weeks, until my symptoms improved.

A respiratory physiotherapist gave me basic breathlessness and breathing retraining guidance and signposted me to the breathing pattern disorder website for more information. I was also signposted to an occupational therapist.

By July, and having been off for a further 3 weeks, my breathing was much improved. But I continued to be frustrated and guilty about not being at work but was reassured by the good improvements I was making. I also had further support in the form of a tutorial on ‘breathing retraining and pacing’.

I really benefitted from this new service have been grateful for the support and guidance received.